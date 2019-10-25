Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Strikes twice Thursday

Ovechkin scored a pair of goals, one on the power play, and fired nine shots on goal in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Ovechkin's pair of goals staked the Capitals to a 3-1 lead, which evaporated in the third period. The power-play marker was his 250th goal in that situation, which ranks fourth all-time. He trails Teemu Selanne by five goals for third on that list, and he's one lamp-lighter of any kind away from tying Luc Robitaille for 12th on the league's goals list. For the year, Ovechkin has nine goals and 14 points, with all but one of his points coming during a nine-game point streak.