Ovechkin notched an assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Sabres.

Ovechkin has been struggling to contribute offensively this season, especially of late, as he has just two helpers across his last 12 games. His 13:35 of average ice time is by far the lowest total in his illustrious 22-year NHL career, and he has yet to register a point with the man advantage this season. He also hasn't found the back of the net since Oct. 11. It's the 41-year-old's last season in the NHL, so it's probably unlikely he'd ever be a healthy scratch since he's done so much for the Capitals' organization, but it's evident that the veteran winger has lost a step. Ovechkin also dealt with a lower-body injury during the preseason, so it's possible that could be a lingering issue. Either way, Ovechkin's fantasy value in shallower formats is minimal at this point, but with the pedigree as the league's greatest goal scorer of all time, it would be difficult to count out the 2004 No. 1 overall pick from heating up at some point this season.