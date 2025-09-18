Ovechkin left Thursday's practice session due to a lower-body injury, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.

Ovechkin is entering the final year of a five-year, $47.5 million deal he signed with the Caps back in July of 2021. At 40 years of age, there figures to be plenty of speculation as to whether the NHL's all-time leading scorer will be back for another year. Until the team provides an update on his status, fantasy players will have to take a wait-and-see approach with Ovechkin. Either way, it seems unlikely be will be pressed into service for the preseason opener against Boston on Sunday.