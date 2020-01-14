Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Supplies only offense in win
Ovechkin scored two goals, one on the power play, in Monday's 2-0 win over the Hurricanes.
He beat Petr Mrazek twice in a little over five minutes during the first period, supplying the only offense on the night. It's Ovechkin's second two-goal performance in the last four games, and he's racked up seven goals and 11 points in his last 12 contests. The 34-year-old is now five tallies away from passing Mario Lemieux (690 career goals) and moving into 10th place on the NHL's all-time list.
