Ovechkin (upper body) worked on the top line during Thursday's morning skate, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Ovechkin also worked in his usual spot on the top power-play unit indicating he is likely to return after missing the last three games with the injury. Should he get the green light, the 37-year-old winger hopes to further close the gap with Wayne Gretzky for the all-time goal-scoring record in Washington's final game of the 2022-23 campaign, having notched 42 goals and 74 points in 72 games this season.