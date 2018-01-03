Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Takes scoring lead after two-goal effort

Ovechkin scored twice in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win in Carolina.

Ovechkin's goals were the two most important tallies of the game, as the first tied the score at 4-4 with 7:15 remaining in regulation while the second won the contest 1:57 into overtime. Setup man Nicklas Backstrom earned the sole assist on each of Ovechkin's markers, as the two continue to display excellent chemistry. The Russian sniper's 26 goals have him in sole possession of the league lead.