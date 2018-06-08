Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Taking home Stanley Cup, Conn Smythe Trophy
Ovechkin converted a power-play goal against the Golden Knights on the way to a Stanley Cup win, and he earned the Conn Smythe Trophy for playoff MVP on Thursday.
This was the first Stanley Cup victory in the 44-year history of the franchise, and obviously an incredible moment for The Great Eight, who had gained a reputation for being one of the league's best players still without a Cup win -- but the drought is officially over. "It's just unbelievable," Ovechkin said. "I don't know what to say, it's just unbelievable. I'm so happy, I'm probably the happiest guy. I'm so happy for my teammates, for our fans in Washington." His final output in these playoffs included 15 goals and 27 points in 24 contests, second only to teammate Evgeny Kuznetsov and his 32-point whopper in as many games.
