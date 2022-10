Ovechkin took a "maintenance day" and did not participate in Sunday's practice, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Ovechkin is likely to get plenty of off days as the Capitals will be leaning heavily on the 37-year-old winger while Nicklas Backstrom (hip) and Tom Wilson (knee) convalesce. The "Great 8" should be good to go for the regular-season opener on Oct. 12, so fantasy managers should not fret over Sunday's absence.