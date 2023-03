Ovechkin did not take part in Monday's practice due to maintenance reasons, Roman Stubbs of The Washington Post reports.

The Capitals are giving Ovechkin the morning off in an effort to keep him as rested as possible during a make-or-break stretch of games that will likely determine Washington's playoff hopes. The 37-year-old winger has four goals and eight points in his last eight games and should get his normal workload when the Capitals continue their road trip Tuesday against the Rangers.