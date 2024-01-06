Ovechkin was held out of Saturday's practice for maintenance reasons, Tarik El-Bashir of Monumental Sports Network reports.

Ovechkin appeared to get tangled up with Hurricanes center Jordan Staal late in the third period of Friday's 6-2 loss, so the Capitals will give their captain some extra time to rest. The 38-year-old is having a down year by his lofty standards with just seven goals and 25 points in 37 games. However, Ovechkin has notched eight points in his last nine games, which includes a four-game point streak, so some positive regression should be coming if he can stay healthy.