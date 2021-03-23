Ovechkin (lower body) did not participate in Tuesday's practice, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.
With the Capitals not playing again until Thursday, the team has elected to give Ovechkin a rest day. The 35-year-old's availability for Thursday's match against the Devils has not been confirmed, but with eight goals in his last 11 games, any absence would be strongly felt.
