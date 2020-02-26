Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Tallies 43rd goal
Ovechkin scored a goal in a 4-3 shootout victory over the Jets on Tuesday.
The 34-year-old went five straight games without scoring once he was closing in on 700 career goals, but Ovechkin is back on track now with three goals in his last four games. Even with the drought he's only two goals behind the league-leader and is on pace for another 50-goal campaign. Ovechkin has 43 goals and 60 points with a minus-13 rating in 62 games this season.
