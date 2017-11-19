Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Tallies assist Saturday

Ovechkin recorded a power-play assist during Saturday's 3-1 win over the Wild.

The 32-year-old Russian gave quite a scare when he left the ice in the second period, but was no worse for wear after posting his 20th point of the season. Fantasy owners are still looking for some consistency, but he does have five points in his last eight games -- along with a host of peripheral stats (29 shots, 21 hits) so keep him in your lineup every night.