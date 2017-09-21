Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Tallies assist Wednesday

Ovechkin recorded an assist and four shots in Wednesday's 4-2 preseason win over Montreal.

The 32-year-old Russian seemed right at home on a line with Evgeny Kuznetsov and Jakub Vrana in what should be one of the more potent offensive units in the league. While he may not attain the lofty 50-goal mark fantasy owners have been accustomed to for much of the past decade, Ovechkin should still be a solid multi-category contributor and one of the first wingers off the board in all formats.