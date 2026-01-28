Ovechkin scored a power-play goal on four shots in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Kraken.

Ovechkin has scored twice over the last three games. He's surged in January with seven goals and four assists over 14 contests. The 40-year-old superstar is up to 22 goals, 45 points (14 on the power play), 149 shots on net, 90 hits and a plus-1 rating over 54 appearances. Considering he has just four power-play goals this season, it's possible Ovechkin unlocks some more scoring the rest of the way.