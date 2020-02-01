Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Tallies two more goals

Ovechkin scored two goals on 11 shots on net in a 5-3 victory over the Senators on Friday.

The "Great 8" is on quite a scoring spree, as he has multiple goals in four of the last five games. Since January, 7, Ovechkin has 13 goals in eight contests, including 11 in the past five games. With his two goals Friday, he moved past Mark Messier for eighth on the NHL's all-time goals list. He is well on his way to another Rocket Richard Trophy with 37 goals and 54 points in 51 games this season.