Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Tallies two points Thursday
Ovechkin recorded an empty-net goal, a power-play assist, four shots, and a plus-2 rating during Thursday's 5-3 win over the Bruins.
The "Great Eight" is enjoying life with his long-time running mate Nicklas Backstrom and sports nine goals and 15 points in his last 11 games. Keep rolling with him as fantasy owners have done for many years now.
