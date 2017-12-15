Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Tallies two points Thursday

Ovechkin recorded an empty-net goal, a power-play assist, four shots, and a plus-2 rating during Thursday's 5-3 win over the Bruins.

The "Great Eight" is enjoying life with his long-time running mate Nicklas Backstrom and sports nine goals and 15 points in his last 11 games. Keep rolling with him as fantasy owners have done for many years now.

