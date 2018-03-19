Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Tallies two points

Ovechkin lit the lamp and added an assist in a 6-3 loss to the Flyers on Sunday.

There wasn't as much fanfare around goal number 601 for Ovechkin, but he did add to his league leading total (43). The Russian winger has a four-game point streak, although that's far from surprising given Ovie's track record.

