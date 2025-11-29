Ovechkin picked up an assist Friday in a 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Ovie extended his point streak to three games and three points (one goal, two assists; 10 shots). The Capitals are 13-1-1 this season when Ovechkin records a point. Overall, the NHL's all-time goal scorer has 23 points (11 goals, 12 assists), 63 shots and 42 hits in 25 games.