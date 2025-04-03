Ovechkin scored the Capitals' only goal in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

Ovie spoiled Frederik Andersen's shutout bid in the final minute of the second period, blasting a one-timer from the top of the faceoff circle on a Capitals' power play. The tally was Ovechkin's 39th of the season at age 39 -- Gordie Howe still holds the record for being the oldest player with a 40-goal campaign, reaching that milestone as a 40-year-old in 1968-69 -- and the 892nd of his career, putting him just three goals away from breaking Wayne Gretzky's all-time record for career goals. Washington has seven games left on its regular-season schedule, and Ovechkin already has two hat tricks in 2024-25, so history could be made as soon as Friday against Chicago.