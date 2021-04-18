Ovechkin scored two power-play goals and added an even-strength assist in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Flyers.
After seeing a modest four-game point streak Thursday, Ovie roared back with a vengeance. He's up to 24 goals and 42 points through 41 contests, and the 35-year-old is closing in on more history as he sits only one tally behind Marcel Dionne for fifth place on the all-time goal list.
