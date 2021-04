Ovechkin scored a power-play goal and added two even-strength assists in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Devils.

The future Hall of Famer registered a point in all three periods to record his first multi-point performance in April. Ovechkin is putting together another strong campaign with 19 goals and 34 points through 34 games, and he's halfway to scoring double-digit power-play goals for the 10th straight season.