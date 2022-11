Ovechkin scored a goal in a 3-1 loss to Detroit on Thursday.

It was his 786th goal which ties the great Gordie Howe for the most with one team. Ovie opened the scoring in the second period when he took a feed fro m Evgeny Kuznetsov and wired an Ovechkin wrist shot past Ville Husso from the left dot. He's riding a four-game, four-point scoring streak that includes three goals, and is starting to creep up the scoring list overall with 10 points (six goals, four assists) in 12 contests.