Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Tingles twine in fifth straight

Ovechkin scored his 44th goal of the season in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Sabres.

Ovie has tingled the twine in five straight games (six goals, one assist). At 33, Ovechkin is pacing toward his best offensive output since 2009-2010 and just his second 60-goal season. He has 10 seasons with at least 44 goals and 651 in his career, all with the Caps. Alexander the Gr8 really is a fitting nickname. This guy continues to amaze.