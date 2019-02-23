Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Tingles twine in fifth straight
Ovechkin scored his 44th goal of the season in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Sabres.
Ovie has tingled the twine in five straight games (six goals, one assist). At 33, Ovechkin is pacing toward his best offensive output since 2009-2010 and just his second 60-goal season. He has 10 seasons with at least 44 goals and 651 in his career, all with the Caps. Alexander the Gr8 really is a fitting nickname. This guy continues to amaze.
More News
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Nets 650th NHL goal•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Powerful pair of goals Monday•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Joins elite club•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Notches two points Thursday•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Another multi-point performance•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Reaches 60 points•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...