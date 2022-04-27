Ovechkin (upper body) join the Capitals for their two-game road trip, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports Wednesday.

The team didn't provide any additional details regarding Ovechkin's availability for Thursday's matchup with the Islanders but it's certainly a step in the right direction that he is with the team. Whether the world-class forward suits up in either of Washington's final two regular-season contests will likely depend on whether the team can move up in the Metro Division standings.