Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Turns in terrific performance
Ovechkin posted two goals and four points, including two power-play points and the game-winning goal on the man advantage with 10 shots on net, a plus-1 rating and two PIM in a 4-3 victory against the Maple Leafs on Tuesday.
The 34-year-old has been terrific early this season, dominating the league as he normally does. He's posted multiple points in three of the last four games, and he already has 11 goals and 18 points in just 14 games. Ovechkin also has a minus-3 rating, 10 PIM and a league-high 70 shots on net.
