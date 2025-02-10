Ovechkin registered three assists (one on the power play), four shots on goal and three hits in Sunday's 5-4 shootout loss to Utah.

Ovechkin's goal streak ended at four games, but he has four goals and five helpers during a five-game point streak. He's also logged multiple hits in all of those contests and multiple shots on net in 13 straight contests. The 39-year-old winger wasn't able to add a goal to his chase of the all-time record, but a trio of helpers makes for a good consolation prize for fantasy managers. He's up to 26 tallies, 43 points (12 on the power play), 141 shots on net, 74 hits and a plus-18 rating through 39 appearances this season.