Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Two goals not enough

Ovechkin scored two power-play goals on 10 shots in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets in Sunday's Game 2.

Ovechkin certainly did his best to try and help the Capitals get the win, but it wasn't enough. Washington is now down two games to none after a pair of home losses, which isn't going to change the narrative around Ovechkin and this team. The fact Ovie tallied 49 goals this year will get overlooked by pundits, but hopefully not be fantasy players.