Ovechkin recorded two assists, one on the power play, in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Devils.

He helped set up Evgeny Kuznetsov and John Carlson for tallies in the second period as the Capitals rallied from an early 3-1 deficit, but the team's offense went cold in the third. Ovechkin has two goals and two assists during a modest three-game point streak, but the future Hall of Famer is still well off his accustomed pace with just eight goals and 24 points in 36 contests on the season.