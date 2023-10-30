Watch Now:

Ovechkin collected two assists in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Sharks.

He also added seven shots on net, two hits and a plus-2 rating to his ledger, Ovechkin extended his point streak to six games with the performance, a stretch in which he's racked up two goals and eight points. The 38-year-old is now seven points short of 1,500 for his career.

