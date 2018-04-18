Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Two helpers in Game 3 win

Ovechkin notched two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 3-2 double-overtime win over the Blue Jackets in Game 3.

While he missed yet another chance to score the first OT playoff winner of his career, Ovechkin does now have an impressive 94 points (48 goals, 46 assists) in 100 postseason contests -- including four points (two goals, two assists) this year. Expect him to make his mark on the scoresheet again as the Caps try to even the series Thursday.