Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Two helpers in Game 3 win
Ovechkin notched two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 3-2 double-overtime win over the Blue Jackets in Game 3.
While he missed yet another chance to score the first OT playoff winner of his career, Ovechkin does now have an impressive 94 points (48 goals, 46 assists) in 100 postseason contests -- including four points (two goals, two assists) this year. Expect him to make his mark on the scoresheet again as the Caps try to even the series Thursday.
More News
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Two goals not enough•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Gets seventh NHL goal title•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Strengthens grip on Richard Trophy•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Will play Thursday•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Questionable Thursday•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Set for 1,000th game•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...