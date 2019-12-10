Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Two-point effort in loss
Ovechkin scored a goal and an assist in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.
The 34-year-old superstar had looked a little out of sorts lately without Nicklas Backstrom as his set-up man -- Ovie did notch a four-point night Nov. 30, but otherwise had only two goals in the other seven games while Backstrom was sidelined with an upper-body injury -- but the return of his long-time center boosted Ovechkin to his second multi-point performance in the last month. He still has a cool 21 goals and 33 points through 32 games, putting him on pace for the ninth 50-goal campaign of his illustrious career -- an achievement that would tie him with Wayne Gretzky and Mike Bossy for the most such seasons in NHL history.
More News
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Hat trick plus helper•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Opens scoring with 16th of year•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Pots 15th goal of 2019-20•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Strikes on power play•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Notches helper•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Continues offensive dominance•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.