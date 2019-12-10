Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Two-point effort in loss

Ovechkin scored a goal and an assist in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.

The 34-year-old superstar had looked a little out of sorts lately without Nicklas Backstrom as his set-up man -- Ovie did notch a four-point night Nov. 30, but otherwise had only two goals in the other seven games while Backstrom was sidelined with an upper-body injury -- but the return of his long-time center boosted Ovechkin to his second multi-point performance in the last month. He still has a cool 21 goals and 33 points through 32 games, putting him on pace for the ninth 50-goal campaign of his illustrious career -- an achievement that would tie him with Wayne Gretzky and Mike Bossy for the most such seasons in NHL history.