Ovechkin scored an empty-net goal on four shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Devils.

Ovechkin is rolling now with goals in two straight games and points in four straight. The 38-year-old winger opened the season with a pair of pointless outings, but he appears to be back on track. He has five points, 27 shots, 10 hits, four PIM and a plus-1 rating through six contests overall.