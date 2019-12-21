Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Two-point effort in win

Ovechkin scored a goal and an assist in Friday's 6-3 win over the Devils.

It was a typically dynamic outing for Ovie, who added four shots, two hits and a plus-3 rating to his ledger. He's been struggling recently, going scoreless in six of his prior seven games, but he could heat up at any time and he's hardly been slacking overall, posting 22 goals and 35 points in 36 games.