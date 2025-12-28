Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Two-point effort Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ovechkin scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Devils.
After setting up Aliaksei Protas for the game's opening tally with one second left in the first period, Ovechkin potted the tying goal midway through the third to force OT. The future Hall of Famer snapped a nine-game goalless skid with the performance, but the 40-year-old winger still has 15 goals and 33 points in 38 contests this season, putting him on pace for what would be an incredible 20th career 30-goal campaign.
