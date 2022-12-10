Ovechkin scored an even-strength goal and a power-play assist in Friday's 4-1 win over the Kraken.

After helping to set up a Marcus Johansson tally midway through the second period that proved to be the game-winner, Ovechkin flipped home an empty-netter late in the third to wrap up the scoring. The future Hall of Famer has another milestone in his sights, and after lighting the lamp eight times in the last 11 games, Ovie's now just four goals shy of 800 for his career -- a plateau reached by only Gordie Howe and Wayne Gretzky in NHL history.