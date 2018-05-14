Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Two points in Game 2 victory

Ovechkin scored a goal and added a power-play assist in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Lightning in Game 2.

The Caps' top line of Ovie, Evgeny Kuznetsov and Tom Wilson combined for seven points in the lopsided victory, continuing a brilliant postseason for the team's captain. Ovechkin now has 10 goals and 19 points in 14 games and he's been remarkably consistent, only getting held off the scoresheet three times -- with two of those zeros coming in the first round against the Blue Jackets. The 32-year-old has his first Stanley Cup appearance within his grasp, so don't expect him to slow down as the series shifts to Washington on Tuesday.