Ovechkin (lower body) had a goal and a power-play assist in Wednesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Sabres.

Ovechkin didn't miss a beat in his return from a one-game absence, setting up T.J. Oshie in the first period before potting his 37th goal of the season in the third. The latter tally cut Buffalo's 4-2 lead in half with 9:30 left in regulation, and Tom Wilson tied the game with 1:08 remaining, allowing Washington to eventually earn a critical second point in the shootout as the team tries to stay within striking distance of a playoff spot.