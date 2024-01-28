Ovechkin scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Stars.

The 38-year-old winger was the main reason the Capitals even earned a point from the game. With his team down 4-2, Ovie blasted a shot past jake Oettinger with exactly two minutes left in the third period, then helped set up Dylan Strome for the tying tally 77 seconds later. Ovechkin has found a groove over the last month, and he'll head into the All-Star break with three goals and 11 points over the last 11 games, including two goals and two assists on the power play.