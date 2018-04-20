Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Two points in Thursday's win

Ovechkin scored a goal and added a power-play assist in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets in Game 4.

That's now three straight multi-point efforts for Ovechkin, who has three goals and six points through four games so far. With the Caps suddenly in the driver's seat again as the series shifts back to Washington for Game 5 on Saturday, expect the 32-year-old to stay hot.