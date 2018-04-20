Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Two points in Thursday's win
Ovechkin scored a goal and added a power-play assist in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets in Game 4.
That's now three straight multi-point efforts for Ovechkin, who has three goals and six points through four games so far. With the Caps suddenly in the driver's seat again as the series shifts back to Washington for Game 5 on Saturday, expect the 32-year-old to stay hot.
More News
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Two helpers in Game 3 win•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Two goals not enough•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Gets seventh NHL goal title•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Strengthens grip on Richard Trophy•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Will play Thursday•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Questionable Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...