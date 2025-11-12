Ovechkin scored an empty-net goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Hurricanes.

The future Hall of Famer helped set up what proved to be the game-winner by Dylan Strome early in the second period before icing things with his 901st career tally in the final minute of the third. Ovechkin hasn't been able to keep up a point-a-game pace so far in 2025-26, which shouldn't be surprising for a 40-year-old, but he's still contributed a respectable four goals and 12 points in 16 contests.