Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Two points not enough in Game 1 loss
Ovechkin contributed a goal and an assist Thursday, but that wasn't enough, as the Penguins came back to hand Washington a 3-2 Game 1 loss.
Ovechkin got the home crowd rocking by assisting on Evgeny Kuznetsov's goal just 17 seconds into the game and lit the lamp himself on the first shift of the third period. His two points matched Sidney Crosby's output, but the latter's superior supporting cast once again helped deliver a result that's become all too familiar to Ovechkin in recent years.
