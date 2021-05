Ovechkin (lower body) will not play Saturday against the Flyers, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Ovechkin will miss his seventh game with the issue that has dogged him since late April, appearing only for a brief 39 second shift during a 6-3 win over the Rangers on May 3 before heading back to the locker room. The 36-year-old captain's availability for the Capitals' regular season finale on May 11 has yet to be determined, so check back for further updates in the coming days.