Head coach Spencer Carbery said Monday that Ovechkin (lower body) is doubtful for Tuesday's preseason game against Columbus, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.

Ovechkin practiced in a regular sweater Monday and said that he felt good afterward, but it appears as though the Capitals will exercise caution with the star 40-year-old with just over a week remaining before the start of the regular season. Assuming he's sidelined Tuesday, Ovechkin would still have two more opportunities to suit up during the preseason, as the Capitals play home matchups against the Bruins on Thursday and the Blue Jackets on Saturday.