Ovechkin scored a power-play goal Thursday in a 3-2 shootout win over the Penguins.

Honestly -- this guy is incredible. He literally stood, unmoving and straight-legged, in his office in the left circle until the pass arrived for a one-timer. Opponents have known it's coming from that spot since 2005, but Ovechkin still scores at will. It was his 32nd snipe this season (50 games) and 812th of his career. So far, Ovie is on pace for his 10th, 50-goal season.