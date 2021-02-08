Ovechkin and the Capitals won't play the Sabres on Thursday or Sunday after the two games were postponed, the NHL announced Monday.

Ovechkin and company will still be in action versus the Flyers on Tuesday but then will have several days off following the postponement of the Buffalo games. In addition, the schedule change will break up an upcoming back-to-back which would have seen the Caps play the Sabres on Saturday followed by the Penguins on Sunday. Instead, Ovechkin should be plenty rested to square off with rival Sidney Crosby.