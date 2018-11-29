Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Upper-body injury causes missed practice

Ovechkin missed practice Thursday due to an upper-body injury, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

The Capitals are deeming this a maintenance day for The Great Eight, suggesting that the injury might not be serious. Still, any issue concering one of the league's best players is going to be monitored carefully. Ovi joins Evgeny Kuznetsov (upper body) and T.J. Oshie (head) among the injured stars for Washington ahead of Friday's home game against the Devils.