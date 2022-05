Ovechkin scored a goal and added an assist Saturday in a 6-1 win over Florida in Game 3.

Ovie pushed Washington's lead to 4-1 midway through the third period, firing in a one-timer from -- you guessed it -- the left circle off a pass from Conor Sheary on a power play. It was his first goal this postseason and 72nd playoff goal of his career, which moves him into 14th all time. Four more playoff goals will tie him with the great Mario Lemieux, who sits 12th all time.