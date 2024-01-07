Ovechkin (undisclosed) skated in pregame warmups Sunday and appears to be good to go against the Kings, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports.

After missing practice Saturday, Ovechkin was considered a game-time call heading into Sunday's matchup against Los Angeles. However, it appears the 38-year-old winger will ultimately be good to go. Ovechkin is currently riding a four-game point streak, posting two goals and three assists in that span. He's up to eight goals and 25 points through 37 games this season.