Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Will miss clash with Flames

Ovechkin, as expected, will be suspended against Calgary on Feb. 1 for sitting out the All-Star Game, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Ovechkin's impending suspension is a calculated risk by the player and the team that the world-class winger would benefit more from the time off than participating in the All-Star game. The Caps could have shut him down for Wednesday's matchup with Toronto, but likely were concerned about the six-game losing streak and hoped to enter the break with a win -- which they didn't after losing 6-3 to the Maple Leafs. Ovechkin will be good to go versus Boston on Feb. 3 after serving his one-game ban.